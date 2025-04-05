In a shocking case of identity misuse, Saurabh Kumar, a farmer from Damodpura village in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, received an Income Tax notice of INR 30 crore on March 26, 2025. This isn’t his first—he previously got a INR 14 crore notice in 2022, which he dismissed as an error. Upon investigation with a friend, Saurabh discovered his PAN card had been fraudulently used to register two fake GST numbers, with bogus firms operating in his name. He denies any link to the businesses. This incident is among several recent cases where low-income workers have received massive tax notices, raising concerns over cyber fraud under the Yogi Adityanath-led government. Police say no official complaint has been filed yet but promised action once received. Aligarh: Juice Seller, Who Earns INR 400 Per Day, in Shock After Receiving INR 7.79 Crore Income Tax Notice (Watch Video).

Farmer Receives INR 30 Crore Income Tax Notice

मथुरा: किसान को आयकर विभाग का 30 करोड़ का नोटिस 💥 30 करोड़ का नोटिस देखकर किसान के होश उड़ गए 💼 2022 में भी आयकर विभाग ने 4 करोड़ का नोटिस भेजा था 📅 26 मार्च को फिर 30 करोड़ का नोटिस आया 🧐 किसान ने परिचित से नोटिस की जांच कराई 🛑 PAN कार्ड से फर्जी GST नंबर और फर्म की हो रही… pic.twitter.com/J8l78BoKMR — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) April 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)