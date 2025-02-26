The Delhi High Court recently rejected the writ petition filed by a man who sought an inquiry into the finances of his wife and her family, who claimed to have paid him INR 2 crores dowry besides spending crores of rupees on their wedding. The division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela observed that the complaint stemmed from a matrimonial feud, and the man was unable to indicate the provision under which such a complaint was made to the Income Tax department. In his petition, the man said that he married respondent no 3 in 2022 in a simple ceremony in Delhi. He further said that the marriage faile,d and respondent no 3 filed a police complaint alleging that she and her parents gave INR 2 crores as dowry and simultaneously spent crores of rupees at the wedding. No Relief to Swati Maliwal: Delhi High Court Refuses To Quash FIR Against Rajya Sabha MP for Revealing Minor Rape Victim’s Identity.

HC Rejects Man's Plea for IT Probe Into Wife and Her Family's Finances

Man Accused Of Demanding ₹2 Crore Dowry Seeks Income Tax Dept Probe Into Wife's Family, Delhi High Court Rejects Plea#IncomeTax #Dowry #DelhiHChttps://t.co/zookblnkB5 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 26, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)