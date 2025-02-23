In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a road rage incident escalated into violence when Nikhil Tomar, the nephew of MoS Somendra Tomar, allegedly assaulted a couple on February 22. The confrontation, captured on CCTV around noon, began with a heated argument before turning physical. The couple retaliated, leading to a full-blown altercation in the middle of the street. The viral video shows the accused stepping out of his car and attacking the couple. SUV vs SUV in Gurugram: Two SUVs Clash With Each Other on Busy Road, Road Rage Video Goes Viral.

UP Minister’s Nephew Assaults Couple Over Road Rage in Meerut

UP Minister's Nephew Assaults Couple Over Road Rage in Meerut

