The councillors of BJP, SP and BSP engaged in a physical fight at the meeting of the Meerut Nagar Nigam on Saturday, December 30. As per the reports, the brawl started when BJP’s Rekha Singh said something about house tax that SP and BSP opposed. The argument took an ugly turn, and the councillors of the three parties started thrashing each other, leading to chaos. The police came and took them away. Some videos of the fight are on social media. Both sides blamed each other for starting the fight. UP Brawl Video: Five Youths Rain Slaps, Punches After Altercation Over Trivial Dispute in Moradabad's Karula.

Meerut Nagar Nigam Brawl Video:

मेरठ नगर निगम की बैठक में सत्ता और विपक्ष के पार्षद भिड़े। जमकर मारपीट, कपड़े फटे। बीच–बचाव में BJP के MLC धर्मेंद्र भारद्वाज नीचे गिरे। IAS ऑफिसर, मेयर सबके सामने सदन की मर्यादा तार–तार हुई पिटने वाला बसपा पार्षद आशीष चौधरी है और पीटने वाले BJP के MLC धर्मेंद्र भारद्वाज हैं।… pic.twitter.com/AYClv9Cbte — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) December 30, 2023

