A shocking incident unfolded at Shiwaya Toll Plaza in Meerut when a Scorpio driver allegedly attempted to run over a toll worker. The driver reportedly tried to crush the employee three times with his SUV before escaping from the scene. The dramatic act of violence was captured on CCTV cameras, enabling police to identify the vehicle involved. Acting on a complaint filed by the toll manager, Daurala police station has registered a case under relevant sections of law. Authorities have launched a probe and assured strict legal action against the accused driver. Bettiah Viral Video Case: Married Woman Dies by Suicide After Jilted Lover Circulates Her Obscene Video on Social Media, 3 Booked by Bihar Police.

Scorpio Driver Attempts to Run Over Toll Worker

उत्तर प्रदेश : मेरठ में सिवाया टोल प्लाजा पर एक गाड़ी ने टोलकर्मी को 2 बार कुचलने का प्रयास किया, गुंडई का Video देखिए... pic.twitter.com/bljM4KpJsd — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 17, 2025

Probe Underway

◆टोल मैनेजर की तहरीर पर थाना दौराला पर सुसंगत धाराओं में मुकदमा पंजीकृत किया गया है। ◆सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर वाहन को चिन्हित कर आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) August 17, 2025

