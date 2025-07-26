In a distressing incident, a mob of men violently assaulted a man after he objected to the harassment of three girls. The girls, reportedly students, were walking along a busy road when a group of men began hurling obscene remarks and surrounding them. The car driver intervened to help but was brutally beaten by the attackers in broad daylight. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Meerut Police confirmed via an official statement that a case has been registered at Ganganagar police station under relevant sections of sexual harassment and assault. The main accused has been arrested following swift police action. Hapur: Drunk Man Thrashes, Kicks Woman in UP After She Objects to His Abusive Language; Accused Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Man Brutally Assaulted for Objecting to Harassment of Girls in Meerut

◆वादी की तहरीर पर थाना गंगानगर पर सुसंगत धाराओं में मुकदमा पंजीकृत किया गया है। ◆मुख्य आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है । शेष अभियुक्तो की गिरफ्तारी का प्रयास है। ◆अग्रिम वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) July 26, 2025

