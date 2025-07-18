In a shocking incident, a woman was brutally attacked by an intoxicated man after she objected to his abusive language in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur. The incident, captured on video, shows the man slapping and kicking the woman multiple times while bystanders looked on without intervening. The woman was standing outside her house when the man approached and began hurling abuses. The assault only stopped when a bystander finally intervened and pushed the accused away. The woman then retaliated, hitting the attacker with her slippers. She later filed a complaint with the local police and was sent for medical examination. The police have arrested the accused, and a case was registered against him. Sambhal Shocker: Couple in Extramarital Affair Tied Up and Beaten After Their Spouses Catch Them Red Handed In UP’s Rajpura, 4 Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Drunk Man Thrashes, Kicks Woman in UP's Hapur

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)