In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, two youth were allegedly mowed down by a a speeding convoy in Meerut. According to reports, the incident took place in Meerut's Parikshitgarh area. The two youth were identified as Gaurav Tyagi (22) and Vansh Tyagi (18). Reportedly, the youngsters were mowed down by a speeding convoy. After the incident came to light, the local police impounded a Mahindra Thar and registered a case against Prince Chaudhary. It is reported that Prince is affiliated to a political party. Meerut Youth Insults National Anthem, Dances Obscenely While Playing It; Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Two Youngsters Mowed Down in Meerut

