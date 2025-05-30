At KP Hostel of Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut, warden DK Chauhan allegedly thrashed students with a stick and slapped them during a night inspection. The incident reportedly occurred over water spilled on the floor and students being found in each other’s rooms. In response, hundreds of students launched a protest on campus, demanding the warden’s removal within 24 hours. The university administration is yet to issue an official statement. A video of the incident is going viral on social media. Kanchipuram: Women Thrash AIADMK Leader M Ponnambalam With Broom, Shoes for Sending Obscene Messages, Video Goes Viral.

Warden Beats Students At Meerut Hostel

UP : चौधरी चरण सिंह यूनिवर्सिटी मेरठ के KP हॉस्टल में वार्डन DK चौहान ने रात में छात्रों को डंडे से पीटा, थप्पड़ मारे। सैकड़ों छात्र यूनिवर्सिटी में धरने पर बैठे। 24 घंटे में वार्डन हटाने की मांग। फर्श पर पानी बिखरा होने, छात्रों के एक–दूसरे के कमरे में पाए जाने पर वार्डन भड़के। pic.twitter.com/43RLNU4sZo — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 30, 2025

