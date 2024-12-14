Mumbai local train services will be affected on Sunday, December 15, 2024, due to a mega block for engineering and maintenance works. The Central Railway announced that the Main Line’s 5th and 6th lines between Vidyavihar and Thane will face disruptions from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm. Some UP and DOWN Mail/Express trains, including LTT-Gorakhpur Express and LTT-Tiruvanathapuram Netravati Express, will be diverted, causing delays of 10-15 minutes. On the Harbour Line, services between Panvel and Vashi (excluding the Port Line) will remain suspended from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm. Trans-Harbour Line services between Panvel and Thane will also be cancelled during similar hours. Special trains will run between CSMT and Vashi, while services on Thane-Vashi/Nerul and Belapur-Uran routes will remain operational. Passengers are advised to plan accordingly as these works are vital for infrastructure and safety. Thane Water Cut News: TMC Announces 24-Hour Supply Disruption for Maintenance and Repair Work on December 13-14, Check Affected Areas and Other Details.

Mumbai Mega Block on December 15

