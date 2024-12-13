Thane, December 13: Several areas of Thane will experience water supply disruptions today, December 13, as the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) carries out essential maintenance and repair works. The disruptions are expected to continue over the next two days, affecting various residential and commercial zones across the city. TMC has urged residents to store water in advance to manage the shortage during this period. The scheduled shutdown is expected to last for up to 12 hours in certain areas, with water pressure likely to remain low in others.

TMC officials have assured that normal supply will be restored once the maintenance work is completed. The civic body has asked for cooperation from residents during this critical period. In addition to the ongoing maintenance work, the TMC has launched a recovery campaign targeting unpaid water bills across the city. As part of this effort, the civic body has disconnected 1,780 tap connections, seized 152 motor pumps, and sealed 50 pump rooms in an attempt to recover outstanding dues. Weather Forecast Today, December 13: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Affected Areas and Timings:

The first phase of the water cut will affect locations such as Ghodbunder Road, Patlipada, Pawar Nagar, Kothari Compound, Azad Nagar, Dogri Pada, Waghbil, Anandnagar, Kasarwadavali, and Ovala. These areas will experience a water shutdown from 9 am to 9 pm.

In the second phase, a 12-hour water supply disruption will occur in areas including Samtanagar, Ritupark, Siddheshwar, Intercity, Johnson, Jail, Saket, Uthalsar, Retibunder, as well as parts of Kalwa and Mumbra. The disruption in these areas will begin at 9 pm on Friday and last until 9 am on Saturday, December 14. Badlapur Blast: Window Panes of Nearby Residential Building Shattered After Fire Causes Cylinder Explosion in Thane, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Residents affected by the water disruptions are advised to plan accordingly and store enough water to avoid inconvenience during the scheduled cut. The TMC has urged everyone to cooperate and ensure minimal disruptions to daily activities. For further updates, residents can visit the official TMC website www.thanecity.gov.in or follow the civic body’s social media accounts for real-time information. Additionally, TMC's efforts to recover unpaid water bills are ongoing, and residents are encouraged to clear any dues to avoid further action.

