Local train services in Mumbai will likely be affected on Sunday, December 24, as the railways have announced a mega block for the day. There will be a mega-block on Central Railway's Up and Down fast lines between Matunga and Mulund station. The mega block will be from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm. However, no block has been announced for Uran and Western Line. On the other hand, there will be a mega block on harbour Lines's Up and Down lines between Vashi and Panvel station from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm. Similarly, there will be a mega block on the Transharbour lines between Thane and Vashi from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm. Mega Block on Sunday, December 17, 2023: Mumbai Local Train Services to Be Affected on Central and Western Lines, No Block on Harbour Line; Check Complete Details.

Mega Block on Sunday, December 24, 2023

