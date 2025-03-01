Mumbai local train services will be affected due to a Mega Block on Sunday, March 2, 2025, impacting the Western, Central, and Harbour Lines. On the Central Line, a 10-hour block will be in place between CSMT and Byculla till 9:15 AM, while the Harbour Line will see a similar 10-hour block between CSMT and Vadala till 9:15 AM. However, the Transharbour and Uran Lines will remain unaffected. The Western Line will experience a 13-hour block between Grant Road and Mumbai Central till 11:00 AM, along with a disruption on the Vangaon-Dahanu Up and Down Linesfrom 9:50 AM to 10:50 AM. Commuters are advised to check schedules and plan alternate routes to avoid inconvenience during the maintenance work. Mumbai Mega Block on March 1–2: Local Train Services on Central Line To Be Affected Due to Special 2-Day Block on Saturday and Sunday, Check Timings and Other Details Here.

Mumbai Mega Block

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)