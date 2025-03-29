Mumbai local train services will be affected on Sunday, March 30, 2025, due to a mega block on the Central and Harbour lines for maintenance and electronic interlocking work. On the Central Line, Thane-Kalyan slow trains will be affected from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, while a block at Neral stationwill be in effect from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM. Trains between Mulund-Kalyan and Kalyan-Mulund will be diverted to fast lines, running 10 minutes late. No suburban services will be available between Badlapur and Karjat during the block period. On the Harbour Line, services between Kurla and Vashiwill be disrupted from 11:10 AM to 4:10 PM, with trains to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi canceled. However, special services will run between CSMT-Kurla and Kurla-Panvel, and passengers can travel via Thane-Vashi/Nerul between 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The Western, Transharbour, and Uran lines remain unaffected. Sunday Mega Block, March 30: Mumbai Local Train Services on Central Line To Face Disruptions Due to Special Block on Gudi Padwa 2025, Check Timings and Other Details.

Sunday Mega Block Update

