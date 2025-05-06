Today, May 6, the Supreme Court set aside the Kerala High Court's judgment, which annulled the election of CPI(M) MLA A Raja in the 2021 Legislative Assembly elections. The Supreme Court bench of Justice AS Oka and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah allowed the appeal filed by Raja against the March 23, 2023 order of the Kerala High Court which annulled his elections on ground that he was not a member of the "Hindu Parayan" within the State of Kerala and therefore, he was not qualified to contest elections from Devikulam Assembly constituency that had been reserved for Scheduled Caste among Hindus. The judgment, which Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah authored, rejected the argument advanced by the respondent that the appellant was baptised and therefore converted to Christianity. The Supreme Court found that, as per the evidence produced by the respondent himself, the age of the person who claimed to have baptised the appellant at the time of the alleged baptism was only 14 years. The apex court, therefore, disbelieved the baptism claim as "unbelievable and unsustainable". The court also noted that the baptism register and entries were vague and not reliable. The top court further clarified that mere performance of a ritual does not ipso facto mean that the person professes that religion. Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Supreme Court Directs State Election Commission To Notify Local Body Polls Within 4 Weeks.

SC Allows Appeal Filed by A Raja Challenging Annulment of His Election

