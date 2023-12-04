In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old woman identified as Maria Fernandez Martinez Jimenez lost her life after a shark reportedly ripped off her leg while she was swimming with her five-year-old daughter off Melaque beach in Mexico. A disturbing video that is doing rounds on social media, showed the tourist lying on the beach after being helped out of water. The people in the video could be heard shouting "She has lost her leg". Emergency services rushed to the spot but the victim unfortunately succumbed to her injuries resulting from the extensive bite wound. Maria Fernandez Martinez Jimenez was just 65ft from the shore when the savage attack took place. Surprisingly, her five-year-old daughter escaped without any injury despite being beside her. As per Metro, locals reported that the mother ensured the child's safety by placing her on a floating play platform upon realizing the imminent danger. Australia Shark Attack: Woman Suffers Nerve Damage and Skull Injuries After White Shark Clamps Jaw on Head, Leaves Teeth in Skull.

Mexican Woman Attacked By Shark:

A Mexican woman died after she was severely bitten in the leg by a shark in the Pacific Ocean off the beach town of Melaque, Jalisco, Mexico 🇲🇽 | 3 December 2023 | #sharkattack #Mexicopic.twitter.com/ZwXdep8JWS — Disaster Tracker (@DisasterTrackHQ) December 4, 2023

