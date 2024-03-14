Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi shared a report on Thursday, March 14, 2024, claiming that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) received massive amount of donation by Santiago Martin-Owned Future Gaming and Hotel Services to Produent Electoral Trust. Since its founding in 2013, the Prudent Electoral Trust has raised $272 million, with around 75% of that amount going to the BJP. According to Reuters, the public records show that the trust gave ten times as much money to the BJP than to the Congress party, the opposing party, $20.6 million. To facilitate tax-exempt contributions to political parties, the previous Congress-led government established electoral trusts in 2013. The approach, it said, would reduce cash contributions, which are more difficult to track down, and increase transparency in campaign finance.

Priyanka Chaturvedi Shares Report Claiming BJP Received Huge Amount Donated by Santiago Martin Owned Firm

Future Gaming and Hotel Services owned by lottery king Santiago Martin. The amount it has invested in BJP is mind numbing. What was the quid pro quo? https://t.co/IdmaE3zclc — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) March 14, 2024

