The Aviation ministry on Tuesday allowed domestic airlines to operate at a full capacity from October 18. Ministry allowed 100% capacity for domestic flights from 85% in India without any capacity restriction.

Ministry of Civil Aviation permits to restore the scheduled domestic air operations from 18th October, without any capacity restriction pic.twitter.com/2kSbAkkd2E — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021

