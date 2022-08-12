Ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday issued an advisory, asking states and Union Territories to avoid large congregations during the ceremony of Independence Day as a precaution against Covid-19.

Check tweet:

Ministry of Home Affairs issues advisory, asks states and Union Territories to avoid large congregations in the ceremony of Independence Day as a precaution against Covid-19. — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022

