Mirabai Chanu Birthday: Manipur CM N Biren Singh Celebrates Olympic Silver Medalist’s 27th Birthday at His Official Residence. Watch Video of Cake-Cutting Ceremony.

It was a pleasure having @mirabai_chanu at my official residence on her 27th Birthday. Wishing you a very happy birthday Mirabai. May you continue to bring laurels to the country.@narendramodi @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/Tc1SYL4KU8 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)