India’s first transgender healthcare center, Mitr Clinic in Hyderabad, has been forced to close following a freeze on foreign assistance imposed by the US under USAID. Reacting to the closure, Tesla CEO Elon Musk commented on X, “That’s what American tax dollars were funding.” The shutdown follows a 90-day freeze on foreign aid due to an executive order from former President Donald Trump, which severely impacted the clinic’s funding. The Mitr Clinic operated under Project ACCELERATE, a non-profit that now faces a 92 per cent cut in multi-year aid contracts, as the US seeks to save around USD 60 billion in overseas development and humanitarian programs. Jeff Bezos Directs Washington Post Employees To Dedicate Opinion Page for Personal Liberties and Free Markets, Elon Musk Reacts.

Elon Musk Reacts as India’s First Trans Clinic Shuts Down

That’s what American tax dollars were funding https://t.co/E4IQSoj9NV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)