A 25-Year-Old Man in Worli Beaten To Death Over Suspicion of Him being Thief:

Maharashtra: Three people arrested for beating to death a 25-year-old man in Mumbai's Worli area yesterday over suspicion of him being a thief. One accused is absconding. Case registered. The three accused will be produced before a court today. — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)