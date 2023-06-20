An old video of a bike catching fire at a petrol pump in Maharashtra's Nagpur is going viral on social media. The 30-second video clip begins with motorists waiting to fill fuel in their bikes at the petrol pump. As the video moves further, an employee of the petrol pump can be seen filling fuel in a bike when the motorist receives a call all of a sudden. Soon after the motorist goes to pick up the call, the bike catches fire as people at the petrol pump run to safety. Soon, the staff of the petrol pump douse the fire and avert any major accident from taking place. Maharashtra Diesel Tanker Fire Video: Fuel Tanker Burns in Flames After Colliding With Truck in Bhandara.

Bike Catches Fire on Petrol Pump in Maharashtra

