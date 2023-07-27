As Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, addressed the Upper House of Parliament on the latest developments in India's Foreign Policy, the NDA MPs were seen chanting 'Modi-Modi' on Thursday. To counter this, the lawmakers of the newly formed INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) front chanted 'INDIA-INDIA' in the Rajya Sabha. INDIA Bloc MPs Arrive in Parliament Wearing Black Clothes to Protest Over Manipur Violence (Watch Video).

'Modi' and 'INDIA' Chants Amid S Jaishankar's Address in Parliament

#WATCH | NDA MPs chant "Modi, Modi" in Rajya Sabha as EAM Dr S Jaishankar makes a statement on the latest developments in India's Foreign Policy. To counter this, INDIA alliance MPs chant "INDIA, INDIA." pic.twitter.com/REJgfm50h2 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

