Two people have been rescued from the building accident site in Mohali. Several labourers are feared trapped under the debris after an under-construction building collapsed in sector 126 of Kharar in Punjab's Mohali district. Officials have rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway, The work of getting the roofing on the building was going on while the incident took place. Punjab: Several Feared Trapped After Roofing of Building Collapses in Sector 126 in Mohali

Check Tweet:

Mohali | Two people rescued from building accident site, all 11 people working at the accident site have been accounted for. The situation is under control. Further probe on: Rupinder Soni, DSP Kharar pic.twitter.com/F4RdcfbtaD — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

