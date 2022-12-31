Several were feared trapped after the roof of the building collapsed in Sector 126 of Kharar in Punjab's Mohali district. A rescue operation is underway. Mumbai: One Dead, Another Injured After Wall of Structure Collapses Adjacent House in Mulund.

Visuals From the Site:

Punjab | Many feared trapped after roofing of a building collapses in Sector 126 of Kharar in Mohali district; rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/t1VcNU94fw — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)