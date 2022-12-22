The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued ‘Guidelines for International Arrivals’ in the context of Covid. The protocols are required to be complied with by international travellers as well as points of entry, including airports, seaports and land borders. It will come into effect on December 24. All travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved vaccination against Covid in their country. Preferable use of masks and following physical distancing is necessary and any passenger having symptoms of COVID-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol. COVID-19 Preventive Measure: India to Randomly Test 2% of Total Passengers in International Flights

Check Guidelines:

MoHFW issues guidelines for international arrivals in India amid current Covid19 situation; to be effective from 24th Dec 2% of the total passengers in a flight to undergo Covid tests at airport on arrival; such passengers will be allowed to leave the airport after giving sample pic.twitter.com/H3Xfy8b7CB — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

