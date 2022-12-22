India will start randomly testing 2 per cent of international passengers arriving at its airports for COVID-19. The move comes as India steps up surveillance for new COVID variants amidst India expressing concern over the sharp rise in Covid cases in China and elsewhere including Japan, Korea, and USA. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi, who chaired a high level review meeting on Covid preparedness cautioned against complacency and called for maintaining strict vigil, including at international airports. COVID-19 Surge: India Keeping an Eye On Coronavirus Situation In China, Says MEA

Check Tweet:

Covid19 | MoCA to ensure 2% of the total passengers in a flight undergo Covid tests at the airport on arrival; Such passengers to be identified by the airline, will be allowed to leave the airport after giving sample. Samples testing positive will be sent for genome sequencing. pic.twitter.com/umEB34Y6Ep — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

