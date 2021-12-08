Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said that the central bank has decided to keep repo rates unchanged - repo rate remains at 4%.

Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate at 4% & the stance remains accommodative. MSF rate and bank rate remain unchanged at 4.25%. Reverse repo rate also remains unchanged at 3.35%: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das following MPC meeting pic.twitter.com/6QzXO1DHBg — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

