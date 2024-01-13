A violent incident occurred during the BJP’s Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Moradabad on Saturday when a man fired a gun following a dispute. The event, held in Devapur village in Moradabad’s Katghar, was organised by Yasin, the father of the village head. A man protested on stage against the event being organised without prior notice, leading to an altercation. As the situation escalated, the accused fired his licensed pistol at a BJP leader, causing a stampede. SP City Akhilesh Bhadauria arrived at the scene upon receiving the news and managed to calm the situation. Due to the involvement of two different sects in the incident, a large number of police personnel have been deployed in the village, according to an official statement. Kanpur Shocker: Elderly Man Stuffed in Cardboard Box, Thrown Into Drain, Dies; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Firing Incident in Moradabad

UP : मुरादाबाद में BJP की 'विकसित भारत संकल्प यात्रा' में फायरिंग - मंच पर बैठने को लेकर BJP के जिला पंचायत सदस्य जेपी उर्फ जगत सिंह और प्रधान पिता हाजी यासीन में कहासुनी हुई। जगत सिंह पिस्टल से फायरिंग की। 'मोदी गारंटी वैन' का एंकर भगदड़ में घायल हुआ। pic.twitter.com/tpdtreo34o — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 13, 2024

