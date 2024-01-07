A shocking incident has been reported in Kanpur, where two young men were captured on CCTV throwing an elderly man, who was still alive, into a drain. The video, which has since gone viral, shows the perpetrators placing the man into a cardboard box before committing the heinous act. The victim later died, according to reports. The victim’s body was discovered on December 21 in the area under the jurisdiction of the Barra Police Station. The shocking incident took place in broad daylight on a bridge above the drain, in the presence of several bystanders who appeared indifferent to the situation. Following the circulation of the CCTV footage, the police have launched an investigation into the alleged murder. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Naubasta, Ashutosh Kumar, stated that the police are examining additional CCTV footage from the area and questioning the victim’s coworkers. The post-mortem report revealed injury marks on the victim and confirmed death by drowning. The motive behind this appalling crime, however, remains unknown. Kanpur Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Leaves Him For Refusing to Convert to Islam, Video of Him Before Taking Extreme Step Surfaces.

Kanpur Crime News

