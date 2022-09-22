After a video of a rope victim being made to run naked on the streets of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad went viral, the police on Thursday issued a statement on the matter. Senior Superintendent of Police said that the victim's uncle filed a complaint post which, the police recorded a statement of the girl's parents. The Superintendent also said that the victim's parents informed cops about their daughter had mental health problems since childhood. The police also said that the parents told cops that no such incident of gang rape took place. The officer also said that they conducted a medical examination of the victim and no sexual assault was found in the report. As per reports, the incident took place on September 1 in a village under the Bhojpur police station area. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

Girl Seen Walking Naked in Video Wasn’t Raped, Says Cop

