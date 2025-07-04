In a shocking incident, a security guard was killed after an iron gate fell on him in Moradanad. A disturbing video of the incident caught on camera has also gone viral on social media. According to reports, the heavy iron sliding gate of a motorcycle showroom fell on the security guard in the Katghar police station area of ​​Moradabad. It is learnt that the incident occurred when no one was around. The alleged incident took place on Friday morning, July 4. The deceased was later identified as Ravindra Kumar Singh. Murder for Property: Moradabad Woman Kills Husband With Lover’s Help in Bijnor, Dumps Body in Uttarakhand; Arrested After CCTV Video Leads Police to Prime Accused.

Security Guard Dies After Gate Falls on Him in Moradabad (Trigger Warning)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)