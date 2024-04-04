In a shocking incident of moral policing, a youth was thrashed and paraded with a garland made of footwear over an alleged love affair in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. A disturbing video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The mob then kept the victim in a room for several days. The barbarism did not end there, the accused then fed the toilet water to the victim. An FIR has been registered against the accused. The police have arrested three people in connection with the incident. UP Moral Policing: Couple Made to Do Sit-Up in Bijnor, Two Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Moral Policing in Moradabad

#UttarPradeshIn Moradabad, a minor boy was beaten up, made to wear a garland of shoes, paraded around the village, then held hostage in a house for several days. He was even made to drink dirty water from the toilet seat. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/gFvUnoZEDe — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 4, 2024

