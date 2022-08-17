Mother Dairy and Amul increase the price of milk by Rs 2 per litre with effect from today, August 17. Amul Taaza will now cost Rs 25 for a 500 ml pack while Amul Shakti has been priced at Rs 28 for the same volume in Delhi NCR. Mother Dairy's toned milk would cost Rs 51 per litre.

Check ANI's Tweet:

Mother Dairy and Amul increases the price of milk by Rs 2/litre with effect from today, 17th Aug. Visuals from Delhi. Amul has increased the prices for markets in Ahmedabad & Saurashtra of Gujarat, Delhi NCR, WB, Mumbai &all other markets where Amul is marketing its fresh milk. pic.twitter.com/wn327slAff — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

