The Government-owned milk manufacturing firm has decided to hike the costs of packaged milk by Rs 2 per litre with effect from tuesday, December 27. The full cream milk will now cost Rs 66 per litre while the toned milk would cost Rs 53 from earlier Rs 51 per litre in Delhi NCR Circuit. However, There is no revision in the MRP of Cow Milk and Token Milk variants. Mother Dairy Raises Milk Prices by Rs 2 per Litre on Select Variants With Effect From October 16.

Mother Dairy hikes milk rate by Rs 2/litre effective from tomorrow There is no revision in the MRP of Cow Milk and Token Milk variants. pic.twitter.com/SXoQ8sbqBS — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

