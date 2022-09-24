Three youths were booked for allegedly recording an obscene video of an 18-year-old girl while she was changing clothes in the washroom of ITI College in Bhopal. The miscreants blackmailed the girl saying they would upload the video on the internet and demanded Rs. 7,000. Reportedly, 2 of the accused have been arrested by the cops. A case under section 384 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 67 of the IT Act has been registered against the accused. a probe is on," said Ashoka Garden SHO.

