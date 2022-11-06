A shocking video has surfaced on social media where a woman was seen slapping a journalist outside a police station for asking her questions. The incident took place outside the Vijay Nagar police station in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Reportedly, a video had gone viral in which the woman could be heard shouting to be let go, in an Audi car parked in the middle of a road. When she went to the police station for the same matter, a few media persons approached her and asked questions, the woman slapped one of them. Noida Shocker: Woman Slaps E-Rickshaw Driver 17 Times After He Hits The Side of Her Car (Watch Video).

Woman Slaps Journalist in MP:

