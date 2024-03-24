Mumbai Sessions Court on Sunday, March 24, sent the thirty-five Somali pirates, who were captured by the Indian Navy's INS Kolkata, to 10 days of police custody. The Somali pirates were handed over to Mumbai police on Saturday and a case was registered against them. Previously, the Indian Navy successfully foiled the piracy attempt on MV Ruen, which had been under the control of Somali pirates since last December. They safely evacuated 17 crew members and compelled 35 pirates to surrender. Indian Navy Concludes Successful Anti-Piracy Operation, 35 Somali Pirates Handed to Mumbai Police (Watch Video).

Somalian Pirates Sent To 10-Day Police Custody:

