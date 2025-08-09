A sudden third‑party data network outage at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has disrupted check‑in systems across multiple airlines on Saturday, August 9. The technical glitch triggered delays in flight departures, including those of Air India. "A third-party data network outage had impacted check-in systems at Mumbai airport, thereby delaying flight departures of airlines, including Air India. The systems have since been restored, however, some of our flights may continue to be affected for some time as the situation normalises progressively," said Air India in a post on X. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai Named Among World’s Top 10 Airports for 3rd Consecutive Year.

Mumbai Airport Suffers Data Network Outage, Air India Issues Advisory

#TravelAdvisory A third-party data network outage had impacted check-in systems at Mumbai airport, thereby delaying flight departures of airlines, including Air India. The systems have since been restored, however, some of our flights may continue to be affected for some time as… — Air India (@airindia) August 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)