In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai, a BEST bus got stuck after the road above the yet-to-be-operational Girgaon Metro 3 station caved in today, June 16. According to reports, the BEST bus got stuck above the Girgaon Metro 3 station after the road surface gave way. Multiple videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. The viral clip shows the bus getting trapped in the collapsed section after the road above the metro station in Girgaon caved in. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Mumbai: Stationary BEST Bus Catches Fire Due to Gas Leak at Marve Bus Station in Malad; None Hurt.

BEST Bus Gets Stuck Above the Yet-To-Be-Operational Girgaon Metro 3 Station

Earlier today, a BEST bus got stuck above the yet-to-be-operational Girgaon Metro 3 station after the road surface gave way. pic.twitter.com/KQc6oJuY3f — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) June 16, 2025

Road Above the Girgaon Metro Station Caves In

