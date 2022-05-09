A level-2 fire broke out on 14th floor of a highrise building in Bandra's Bandstand area on Monday evening. The fire broke out at 7:46 pm at Jivesh Building. The cause of the fire is not yet known and firefighting operations are underway. No injuries have been reported so far.



