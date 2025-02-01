A fire broke out in a scrap shop near the Equinox Building in the Kurla (West) area of Mumbai on Saturday, February 1. No injuries have been reported in the incident. A video of the Mumbai fire has surfaced on social media. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the Level-2 (major) blaze is confined to the scrap material shop. More details are awaited. Worli Fire: Blaze Erupts at Poonam Chambers in Mumbai, None Injured (Watch Video).

Mumbai Fire

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A fire broke out at a scrap material shop in Kurla. Upon receiving information about the fire, 10 fire brigade vehicles immediately reached the spot and began efforts to control the blaze. There have been no reports of injuries in this fire incident pic.twitter.com/mPU6KzV6AX — IANS (@ians_india) February 1, 2025

