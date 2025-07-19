A political war of words has erupted between BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and MNS chief Raj Thackeray over the imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra. Dubey had stirred controversy by stating, “Marathi logon ko patak-patak ke maarenge,” triggering a fierce response from Thackeray, who warned, “Mumbai ke samundar mein dubo-dubo ke maarenge.” Addressing a rally in Mira Bhayandar, Thackeray opposed the “imposition” of Hindi and asserted that all residents of Maharashtra must learn and speak Marathi. Dubey, meanwhile, refused to retract his remark, calling Hindi his pride and accusing the Thackeray-led MNS of historically targeting non-Marathi speakers. He questioned sarcastically, “Did I teach Hindi to Raj Thackeray?” The row began after the Maharashtra government tried to introduce Hindi as a third compulsory language in schools, a decision it later withdrew following public and political backlash. ‘Tumko Patak Patak Ke Maarenge’: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Launches Direct Attack on ‘Big Boss’ Raj Thackeray Over Marathi Row (Watch Video).

Nishikant Dubey Responds to ‘Dubo Ke Marenge’ Remark by Raj Thackeray

