Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal to Celebrate Ganesh Utsav in Traditional Way Adhering to COVID-19 Guidelines and Restrictions.

Mumbai | Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal to celebrate Ganesh Utsav in traditional way this year adhering to all COVID19 related guidelines &restrictions Last year, a blood & plasma donation camp was organised in place of Ganesh Mahotsav celebrations due to COVID (file pic) pic.twitter.com/adUaBuKjHx — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021

Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal's Tweet

मागिल वर्षी लालबागचा राजा सार्वजनिक गणेशोत्सव मंडळाने कोरोनाच्या प्रादुर्भावाच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर परिस्थितीनुरूप आरोग्योत्सव साजरा केला. — Lalbaugcha Raja (@LalbaugchaRaja) August 1, 2021

