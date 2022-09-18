Carcass of a leopard cub was found inside Film City in Goregaon area of ​​Mumbai, a Sanjay Gandhi National Park official said. The official added that the cub was ill for a long time and no injury marks was found on the body. Aarey Police and National Park officials reached the spot after the incident came to light and took it to National Park Wildlife Hospital.

Check Tweet:

