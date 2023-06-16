Nawazu Karim Sheikh (40), the man who is accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old student on a Panvel-bound local train on Wednesday morning between CST and Masjid stations, was seen harassing five other women passengers in full view on platform no. 1 of CSMT station the same day. The accused was captured assaulting the women in a CCTV footage which recently surfaced online. Rape Inside Mumbai Local Train! Girl Student Sexually Assaulted in Moving Train Between CSMT and Masjid Station, Accused Arrested.

CCTV Video of Accused Surfaces Online

It is a shocker! Nawazu Karim Sheikh (40), the man who allegedly sexually assaulted a student in a local train on Wednesday, had accosted and brushed past, in an obscene manner, several other women in full public view on platform no. 1 of CST on same day @fpjindia pic.twitter.com/5f7zn20kcJ — Kamal Mishra (@Yourskamalk) June 16, 2023

