Local trains on Central Line in Mumbai are running behind their schedule. According to the Central Railway, many mail trains are running late due to foggy weather. Due to this, local train services on Central Line are also delayed. "All up locals are running 10 to 15 minutes late as mail trains are running late due to foggy weather. The inconvenience caused to passengers is regretted," the Central Railway said. New Year 2023: Special Mumbai Local Trains to Run on Western Line During Midnight of December 31 and January 1 for Commuters, Check Timings and Other Details Here.

Mumbai Local Trains Delayed on Central Line:

