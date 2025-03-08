The Western Railway (WR) has scheduled a night block between Vasai Road and Bhayandar stations on the night of March 8-9, 2025, for essential track, signalling, and overhead equipment maintenance. According to WR’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Vineet Abhishek, the Up Fast Line will be blocked from 11:30 PM to 3:00 AM, while the Down Fast Line will be blocked from 1:15 AM to 4:45 AM. During this period, all fast trains will run on slow lines between Virar and Bhayandar/Borivali. Some suburban trains will also be cancelled. Passengers are advised to check details at stations and plan travel accordingly. There will be no day block on March 9. Mega Block on Sunday, March 9, 2025: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central and Harbour Lines; Check Timings and Other Details.

Western Railway Night Block

