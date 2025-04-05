The Western Railway (WR) has scheduled a night block between Borivali and Ram Mandir stations on the intervening night of Saturday, April 5 and Sunday, April 6. The four-hour Jumbo block will be undertaken to carry out maintenance work of railway tracks, signalling and overhead equipment. The night block will be undertaken on the Up slow line and Down fast line from 00.15 hours to 04:15 hours between Borivali and Ram Mandir stations. Western Railway further said that Up slow line trains will run on the Up fast line between Borivali and Andheri. Due to the block, some Up and Down trains will also remain cancelled, and some trains will be short-terminated. Sunday Mega Block, April 6, 2025: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central and Transharbour Lines, No Block on Uran, Western and Harbour Lines; Check Timings and Other Details.

Night Block in Mumbai on Sunday, April 6

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)